ARGYLE — Ready to kick off the holiday spirit?

Come to the Community Choir concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Argyle Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Argyle.

Featured during the intermission will be violin duets by Sonya Mulder and Gabe Johnson.

Directed by Joyce Durkee and accompanied by Sariah Ashton, this annual concert is a fundraiser for Operation Santa Claus, which buys food and clothing for disadvantaged children.

A free-will offering will be taken.

