Summer electricity prices expected to be higher than year ago

The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday announced that New York’s electric grid and its electric utilities are prepared for increased summer demand for electricity.

However, the price for electricity paid by full-service residential customers on average is expected to be higher than a year ago, depending on demand and weather conditions, the commission said in a news release.

“New York, like every other state, continues to experience higher-than-normal commodity prices compared to where prices were several years ago, and that is expected to continue throughout the coming summer,” said Commission Chair Rory Christian. “Because of an expected increase in generator fuel costs as well as the changes in capacity prices and obligations, residential and commercial customers may experience higher commodity bills this summer than last.”

The factors that are forcing prices higher include "higher demand due to a robust economy and price increases due to international uncertainty regarding energy supplies," the commission said.

The news release called those two factors are outside of the control of the commission.

"Given those factors, the commission works tirelessly to mitigate price increases in areas that are within its control, including commission-ordered programs to lower demand," the news release said. "The commission also requires the utilities to mitigate volatility in prices, which will help to ensure price stability for consumers.

"Further, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act has aggressively put New York state on a path of greater renewable energy, which will significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lessen price increases related to fossil fuel volatility."

Electric energy market price futures are up in all zones compared to last summer when the state experienced an economic downturn, the commission said.

Overall, the statewide average residential full-service commodity rate is expected to be about 12% higher than last summer, but may vary depending on the customer’s location in the state, according to the news release.

"This increase is consistent with increases that have occurred over each of the last two summers of approximately 11 percent per year, and would be a return to 2014 price levels after the recent period of low supply prices. The electric supply price increase can broadly be attributed to the global increase in natural gas prices."

In the summer of 2013, New York state set an actual record peak load of 33,955 MW. Peak load this summer is forecast to be of 31,765 MWs, slightly lower than last year’s actual peak of around 31,000 MWs.

