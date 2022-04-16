Suicide prevention walk set for April 30

QUEENSBURY — The Out of the Darkness suicide awareness walk will take place on April 30 at SUNY Adirondack for the second year.

The college is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Queensbury campus. It is a fundraiser to help AFSP continue research, offer educational programs, advocate for public policy, raise awareness and support survivors of suicide loss.

According to AFSP statistics, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34 in the United States. More Americans suffer from depression than from coronary disease, cancer and HIV/AIDS, affecting between 5 and 8 percent of those ages 18 and older.

To register for the Out of Darkness Campus Walk at SUNY Adirondack, or to make a donation in support of AFSP, visit tinyurl.com/sunyadirondackwalk.

If you or someone you know needs support, please visit www.afsp.org/get-help or www.afsp.org/resources.

