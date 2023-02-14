GLENS FALLS — Three students of the mascot student cabinet presented findings of the first round of surveys to board of education members on Monday.
Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-920-4034.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Caton Deuso
reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today