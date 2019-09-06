The strength and conditioning program that John Irion brought with him when he moved from Queensbury to Granville in 2017 is beginning to bear fruit.
After two years of getting pushed around by many of their opponents, the Golden Horde return several players who spent a lot of time in the weight room. That includes three returning linemen, whom Irion will build his ground-hugging double-wing offense around.
That will give the Golden Horde a solid foundation as they try to improve on last season’s 3-6 mark and make a playoff push. A late-season loss to Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne cost them a playoff berth last year.
“Our line is probably the strength of the team right now,” Irion said. “We have a lot of linemen, not as many backs, but they all got pretty strong."
The only problem for Granville is low numbers — Irion said the Horde has about 25 players on varsity.
Quarterback: Juniors Josh Oakman and Myles Pauquette were battling for the starting nod at quarterback, but Irion said whoever wasn’t playing behind center would line up as a running back. Both have experience, Pauquette is the better passer, Oakman the better runner, Irion said.
Backs and receivers: Last year’s leading rusher, Taylor Bourn, did not come out for football this season, but the Horde do have several athletes who will rotate at the wingback and fullback spots.
Logan Beebe returns at fullback, where Dylan Procella will also see carries. Tommy Roberts, in his third varsity season as a junior, is back as a wing. Dayton Holcomb also returns after missing last season because of injury, and Ben Chilkott and Zach Rodd will rotate in.
The double wing is not usually a passing offense, with tight ends usually serving as extra linemen in a packed-in set, but Irion said he could use Kaedin Saddlemire as a split end. Veteran Cody Rice is back as one tight end, while Aiden Stelzer and Skyler Schinski were battling at the other end.
Offensive line: The strong side of the line — Rice, tackle Alix Prouty and guard Theo Mann — returns even stronger this season and those three should have a big impact. Rice and Prouty were Class C North second-team all-stars last season.
“We’ll be able to move people,” Irion said.
Sophomore Logan Heibler may start at center, with several others battling for the other line spots, including Cam Parker and Ty Skutak.
“There are a lot of young ones coming up who have paid their dues and will be very good for years to come,” Irion said.
Defense: David Regimbald and Jon Hermance were big losses up front on defense, so it will be up to a committee of players to fill in around returning end Rice and tackle Mann. Procella and Stelzer are among the candidates.
Roberts and Chilkott, both Class C North all-stars, join Beebe as a veteran linebacking corps. Holcomb could be a linebacker/safety hybrid. Oakman returns at free safety, while Pauquette and Saddlemire were among the candidates at cornerback.
Outlook: With about 25 players, the Horde are not deep, so staying healthy in Class C North will be key.
“We don’t have a lot of numbers, but what we have can work,” Irion said.
Granville will be tested in its opener with a rematch against LG/H-L, and the Horde finishes the regular season against perennial power Cambridge-Salem. In between, however, Irion said his team should be very competitive.
“With our strength improvements, I expect us to make the playoffs and hopefully make a run,” Irion said. “We should be even more aggressive on defense and our ‘O’ will still pound yards, but we’ll have hopefully even more pass options.”
