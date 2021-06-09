Children's librarian Rickele Bello, right, leads kids in a dance break during Preschool Storytime outside Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning.
Lynnessa Breault, 3, left, and Kelsea Howe, 4, take a dance break during the outside Preschool Storytime at Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning as Pat Webster, right, watches.
Mia Fisher, 3, relaxes on the lap of her mother, Morgan Fisher, during Preschool Storytime outside Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning.
Amy Dibari, left, talks to her son Elliott Dibari, 4, during Preschool Storytime outside Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning.
Elliott Dibari, 4, relaxes on the lap of his mother, Amy Dibari, at Preschool Storytime outside Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning.
Colden Pasco, 3, right, Bella Robinson, 2, and their grandmother Joanna Robinson, left, listen to a reading of the book "The Day the Crayons Quit" during Preschool Storytime outside Crandall Public Library on Tuesday morning.
About 15 kids gathered with their caregivers on colorful blankets on the lawn in front of Crandall Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for Preschool Storytime in City Park.
Kids listened to several books, including one about families as the library celebrates Pride Month.
The library also offers an outdoor Toddler Storytime at 10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
Crandall Public Library, located at 251 Glen St., will host a number of outdoor programs for children this summer.
For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.
