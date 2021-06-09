About 15 kids gathered with their caregivers on colorful blankets on the lawn in front of Crandall Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for Preschool Storytime in City Park.

Kids listened to several books, including one about families as the library celebrates Pride Month.

The library also offers an outdoor Toddler Storytime at 10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.

Crandall Public Library, located at 251 Glen St., will host a number of outdoor programs for children this summer.

For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.

