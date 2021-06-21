Storms cause power outages

Storms on Monday downed trees and wires and caused power outages in parts of the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported damage in the northern part of the county and some minor flooding in Whitehall. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 11:30 p.m. for northeastern Washington County.

A total of 1,060 National Grid customers in Washington County were without power as of 9:30 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by midnight.

There was a report of a tree down and blocking part of Buttermilk Falls Road in Fort Ann, according to police radio transmissions. No injuries were reported. The tree was removed as of 9:40 p.m.

Saratoga County had reports of scattered downed trees. A total of 677 customers were without electricity. Restoration time was about 10:15 p.m.

Warren County did not get hit as hard. About 78 National Grid customers were without power and expected to get it back by 2 a.m. WNYT Channel 13 reported wires down in Hague and Bolton Landing in its early evening newscast.