Stories of Honor: Ben Lamb of Glens Falls

Glens Falls resident Ben Lane took his oath of enlistment for the National Guard on Sept. 10, 2001, the day before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“It was one of those things. It made me feel like it was meant to be, like I was part of something larger than just myself,” he said.
Lane joined the military after completing a year of college in Kentucky.
“I was just floating through it. A bunch of my local friends here recently joined, so I decided to as well,” he said.
Lane went to basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, over the course of the next four months. He finished in March of 2002.
“Basic was a good experience for me. It was tough, but I came out much more prepared for college. I was ready to take ownership of my life,” he said.
Lane said he and the other local members of the Charlie Company platoon had a few stateside deployments to places like the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, New York.
“Then we got word that we would be used as a combat unit in Iraq. We were in disbelief,” he said.
Lane said members of his unit still enrolled in college classes for the fall semester, certain the deployment would be canceled. Instead, they were activated in October 2003.
“We were tested as a company and for about two weeks that put us through this mock simulated war. We did so well we were given a difficult task to complete in Iraq. This little National Guard unit from New York was attached to Special Forces and we were sent to a high-conflict area,” he said.
Lane served with Charlie Company 2nd Battalion of the 108th Infantry, in Samarra, Iraq. Samarra was a city in the midst of civil war.
“It was volatile. It has a Sunni and Shiite population and holy sites, so there was constant conflict. We would go to bed at night and just hear them blasting each other,” Lane said.
Their duties were to keep security, locate and confiscate weapons caches and try and build positive relationships with the local population.
“It was hard. You’d drive past a garbage pile and expect it to blow you up. It was just the reality of the place. We would find these massive amounts of weapon caches. The threat was everywhere. … We realized pretty quickly that we were going to have to be careful, and sometimes the place you happened to be standing might determine your fate,” he said.
In one such occurrence, Lane lost his brother in arms, Nathan Brown of South Glens Falls, when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Humvee he was riding in. Lane was in a separate vehicle just ahead.
“It was an ambush. It was Easter Sunday. My friend Rob was badly injured but he survived, and Nate was killed. If their spots had been switched, it would have been the other way around. That happened the first month we were there. Things like that were hard to wrap your mind around,” he said.
Lane left Iraq in early September due to a severe knee injury.
“It just gave out. There wasn’t a specific event, but the wear and tear and overuse just became too much. I’ve had three surgeries and I’m still dealing with the recovery process,” he said.
Lane said one of the hardest parts of his service was watching his unit on TV while visiting his friend Rob at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Virginia, after coming back to the U.S.
“Rob was still recovering from the ambush that killed Nate and our unit was gearing up for a big mission in Samarra. It was hard not to be there. I don’t know if it was guilt, or anger, or what it was I felt. It was just incredibly difficult to watch from the sidelines,” he said.
Lane served stateside in the Honor Guard, and received a medical discharge in 2008. He returned to college, and in his own terms, “killed it.”
“I had a better mindset and self-discipline. I found my calling in teaching and it gave me a new purpose,” he said.
Lane has been teaching fifth grade special education in Whitehall for the last six years. His fellow soldier and friend Rob also works at the same school.
“I am humbled by my time in the service. Some of it was hard to deal with, of course, especially when I first came back. But I look back on my time with pride and honor. It gave me stake in my country and I realize how blessed I am to live here,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.