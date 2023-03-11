STILLWATER — A Stillwater man was sentenced on Monday to 6 years in jail for breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman.

Nicholas P. Lesson, 42, was arrested on Aug. 4 of last year after police said that while fully nude, he scaled the exterior of a Stillwater residence and entered through a second floor porch.

The residents were woken up when Lesson tried to sexually abuse the victim while she was in bed with her husband. He was then chased off by the woman and her husband.

Police later located Lesson at his home and arrested him.

He pleaded guilty in November to a felony count of first-degree attempted rape.

Lesson also pleaded guilty in December to a third-degree burglary charge for unrelated crimes that took place in February 2022. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail to run concurrently with the other sentence.