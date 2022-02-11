Stella is a 3.5 month old spayed female Pointer/Hound mix. She weighs 34 lbs. Stella is confident, friendly and playful.... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Queensbury Union Free School District reported the death of a middle school English teacher on Saturday.
The Glens Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Broad Street on Sunday morning.
State police released details surrounding a fatal Northway crash early Sunday morning.
The local man is expected to serve 32 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, as a result of his pleas.
The Glens Falls Police Department announced Thursday that Sunday's fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that took the life of Nina Dever, a 71-year-old city resident, is no longer considered a hit-and-run.
The Glens Falls Police Department on Monday identified Nina A. Dever as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.
Police have arrested a suspect in the fire that destroyed a Main Street building in Greenwich on Sunday.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.
One person was injured Sunday in a fire in a three-story building at 126 Main St. in the village of Greenwich.
Crews continued repairing utility lines and clearing rubble Tuesday at the site of Sunday’s fire on Main Street, while the man suspected of setting the blaze at the Wilmarth Building awaited a court date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.