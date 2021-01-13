Stefanik votes against resolution calling for Trump's removal through 25th Amendment

It goes on to say that Trump: “has demonstrated repeatedly, continuously, and spectacularly his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office, including most recently the duty to respect the legitimate results of the presidential election, the duty to respect the peaceful transfer of democratic power under the constitution, the duty to participate in legally defined transition activities, the duty to protect and uphold the constitution of the United States, including the counting of Electoral College votes by Congress, the duty to protect the people of the United States and their elected representatives against domestic insurrection, mob rule, and seditious violence, and generally the duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”