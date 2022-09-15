Stefanik supports 15-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik supports a bill that House and Senate Republicans have introduced that, if passed, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks nationwide.

Called the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” the legislation would enshrine into law the position that unborn fetuses can begin experiencing pain after 15 weeks gestation, and it is at that point that the mother should no longer be able to seek an abortion to end the pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is endangered by the pregnancy.

Medical professionals generally do not agree with that position, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that fetuses can only begin feeling pain in the third trimester — around 27 weeks gestation. Most state laws, including in New York, only permit abortions for viable pregnancies up to 24 weeks of age, after which the procedure can only be done if the health of the mother or fetus is at risk.

While support among the party is not universal, many Republican lawmakers have rallied to support the measure, which was introduced first in the Senate by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is one of 86 cosponsors on the legislation’s House version, introduced on Tuesday.

A statement from Stefanik’s advisor Alex DeGrasse said the congresswoman is pro-life, and supports legislation that pursues that agenda.

“Congresswoman Stefanik, a young mother, is pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother,” he said. “She strongly opposes taxpayer funding for abortions and supports the Hyde Amendment. Her constituents are proud of her long pro-life record throughout her time in Congress.”

The Hyde Amendment is a piece of legislation introduced to national Medicare law in 1977, barring the use of federal funds for abortion procedures except when the mother’s life is in danger and can be saved with the procedure.

DeGrasse did not address questions over the legislation’s impact on states’ rights to set their own abortion policies, which most Republican lawmakers have said should be the status quo now that the Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

U.S. Rep. Claudia M. Tenney, R-Utica, who is running to represent part of Jefferson County in Congress, has espoused that belief herself, and has not expressed support for this legislation.

DeGrasse criticized Matt Castelli, Stefanik’s Democratic opponent in NY-21, for his own positions on abortion. Castelli supports repealing the Hyde Amendment, allowing federal funds and Medicare to be used to cover abortion care, and supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the right to an abortion up to the 24th week of gestation into federal law.

“Matt Castelli is a radical far left downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie who supports taxpayer-funded late-term abortions up until birth,” he said. “This far left downstate Democrat also supports repealing the bipartisan Hyde Amendment, which would force taxpayers to pay for abortions in the U.S. and around the world. It’s why north county voters are going to send him packing back to downstate on Election Day. “

For his part, Castelli said Stefanik has demonstrated that she is not only opposed to abortion, she’s opposed to states making their own decisions about abortion as well.

“Elise Stefanik has put a target on the back of every woman in NY-21 and threatens the health of millions of American women by taking away their freedoms,” he said. “She continues to demonstrate that she is willing to sell out anyone for her own benefit, willing to deprive women of the right to make decisions about their own bodies, willing to threaten the lives of women — all to advance her own career. This dangerous and unconstitutional ban makes it clear that Elise Stefanik is unfit for leadership, and wholly unfit to represent the people of NY-21.”

The anti-abortion bill is highly unlikely to even come to a vote in the current Democratic-controlled Congress, and it’s not clear the bill would even have enough support to pass in a Republican-controlled Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said his senators have expressed a preference for abortion to remain a state-by-state issue. In the House, Republican leadership is split, with Stefanik as the most senior Republican to support the legislation there.