Stefanik skips debate

PLATTSBURGH — Thursday afternoon, at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh, WPTZ-TV My NBC5 provided a chance for both candidates in the race for the NY-21 Congressional District to debate.

But, only one candidate showed up — Democratic challenger Matt Castelli. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, did not.

When asked for comment on why the congresswoman did not attend the debate, Stefanik’s senior advisor Alex Degrasse said, “The biased mainstream media shamefully colluded with the downstate Democrat to ensure he had zero primary debates and then let him handpick the date and time of a general election debate.”

“As the Congresswoman told NBC5 last week, she was confirmed on this date at longtime public events in Herkimer County today as a guest for multiple stops including visiting first responders, small businesses, and a keynote at dinner attended by hundreds. NBC5 has disgraced themselves and shamefully allowed the downstate Democrat to stage this desperate event. The good news is that the election is coming in 13 days when this gun-banning, tax-hiking, Hochul-supporting Democrat will be sent packing back downstate.”

After it became clear Stefanik would not be making an appearance for the debate, My NBC5 shifted the event from a debate to a one-on-one interview with Castelli.

One of the questions My NBC5 anchor Stewart Ledbetter raised to Castelli was how much of Stefanik’s nickname for him, “the far-left downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie,” was true.

“We might be here all day to pick apart all of those lies,” Castelli responded.

“I was born in Poughkeepsie. I have voted in NY-21. I think the characterization of ‘far-left’ is more of a reflection of how far to the right she is, to say a centrist and a moderate like me is in the far left. And I live in Glens Falls. I was born and raised in upstate New York. I went to Stewart’s for ice cream after my Little League games. Congresswoman Stefanik actually lives outside of the district. I’m the only one who lives inside of the district and she lives further downstate than I do. So I think she’s really the downstate RINO (Republican In Name Only) in this race.”

Castelli was then asked what the decision comes down to for voters.

“It comes down to who do they trust to have their interests put up front when any decision is being made down in Washington, D.C.? One of the challenges I think we’ve seen from Congresswoman Stefanik, over time, is that it’s clear she has sold us out in order to advance her own career and left us behind,” he said. “We need somebody that we can have confidence and trust that they’re going to put our interests first — our future first instead of their own.”

Ledbetter told the Press-Republican that Stefanik and Castelli were offered multiple dates to participate in a debate.

My NBC5 will air the segment with Castelli on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Castelli concludes tour

On Wednesday, Castelli completed his town hall tour of all 15 counties in the district at Plattsburgh’s American Legion Post 20, saying he “saved the best for last.”

Clinton County residents got an hour to ask Castelli questions about topics they felt were most important in this election cycle.

Those who didn’t want to ask questions publicly were given a one-on-one opportunity with Castelli after the town hall concluded.

Early on in the town hall, another question was raised by an audience member about why there had been no debates between Castelli and Stefanik — to which Castelli responded it was “unclear.”

“As you all probably know, she’s had four terms. In each of those, she’s had debates,” he said.

“I think it’s a real disservice, not just to me, but to you all.”

Some of the controversial topics publicly discussed included abortion and gun control.

When a member of the audience asked Castelli what would be on his day one agenda if elected, he said “to codify into law, a woman’s right to choose,” to which he received applause from the audience.

“In the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade, millions of American women, right now, are under threat. They don’t have bodily autonomy. They don’t have the ability to make their own healthcare decisions. We may think we have certain protections here in New York, but there’s a real threat from people like Congresswoman Stefanik,” he continued.

“The only way to retake that right for millions of American women, is to codify into law a woman’s right to choose, so that’s top of the list.”

In response to a question asking about his stance on the Second Amendment, Castelli said “I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I’m a gun owner myself. I swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution. The Second Amendment isn’t going anywhere — not on my watch.”

“There is an opportunity, I think, to respect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, while also recognizing we have rising rates of gun violence in this country. You see events like in Uvalde, Texas, where there are children being slaughtered in our schools and then you hear the statistic that gun violence is now the number one cause of death in our children in this nation.”

A woman in the audience said “Oh my God,” after hearing that.

Castelli continued by saying “We have to respond to that with some degree of urgency, by bringing people together.”