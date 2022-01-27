Stefanik reports over $5 million in fundraising during fourth quarter

Continuing a trend, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday reported she raised over $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, the most money ever raised in one quarter by a North Country congressional campaign.

In a press release, the campaign for Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced she brought in over $10 million in 2021 across her three campaign organizations, with nearly half of that raised in the last three months of the year.

“I am proud of my growing support from thousands of grassroots patriots in the North Country who have donated to my campaign, and I’m excited to have raise more than $10 million over the last year for my reelection campaign and for our critical effort to flip the House and finally retire Nancy Pelosi,” she said.

The $5 million raised represents the most ever raised in one quarter for any candidate running in the North Country, according to Stefanik. It is more than most campaigns in the region have ever taken in altogether, and beats the congresswoman’s previous record for the most money raised in a a non-election year of $1.2 million, which she set in the second quarter of last year.

The $10 million she raised over 2021 is also the most money ever taken in an off-year for a local congressional campaign, although not every dollar raised will go to Stefanik’s own reelection efforts.

The details on the congresswoman’s fundraising haul haven’t yet been released. Financial disclosures for the fourth quarter of 2021 are due to the Federal Election Commission Monday, which will detail what individuals, political action committees and other candidates provided money to Stefanik’s campaign.

Those documents will also detail how much money went to each part of Stefanik’s fundraising machine, which includes a political action committee and a victory fund that splits contributions among a number of recipients, as well as her own campaign.

According to FEC records, Rep. Stefanik ended the preceding fiscal quarter with over $2.6 million in cash available.

The other candidates in the race for NY-21’s congressional seat have not released details about their own fundraising totals yet, but are also required to file FCC disclosures next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0