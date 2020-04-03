Stefanik calls for transparency on ventilator redeployment order

“I’ve already been in contact and the governor’s office said they will take into consideration the number of seniors in my district.”

Questions

Due to limited testing supplies, Stefanik continued, upstate does not have the most up-to-date and accurate data on the number of positive cases.

“Why not? Because when the state is making decisions about where the testing supply goes, the counties in my district, despite my advocacy and their advocacy, are getting the short end of stick.”

She said she heard from hospital CEOs who were hopeful earlier this week when they had to submit exact numbers of PPE and ventilators to the state.

“The hope was that people in New York State and the Governor’s Office would understand the need in our region and the fear was that our supplies and ventilators could be shifted downstate.

So our worst fears are being realized and I think you’ll see members of the upstate New York delegation, both Democrats and Republicans, work to push back on this.”