State transfers inmates from Fishkill to Upstate Correctional Facility because of staffing issues downstate

MALONE — As many as 60 inmates from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County are being transferred to Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone.

The move is reportedly necessary because Fishkill is suffering from staffing shortages because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Multiple people with close ties to the three area prisons alerted The Telegram to the transfers and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, confirmed Friday that inmates are being moved to the local maximum security prison. However, Jones said the number being shifted from downstate to the North Country is fewer than reported by several sources.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision acknowledged that a “small number” of inmates had been transferred and cited exigent circumstances for the move. The department said the staff involved in the transfers was all equipped with personal protective gear and inmates were quarantined upon reaching their new facility.

DOCCS declined to comment further, citing security concerns.

Several sources said one group of inmates –– they put the number at 20 –– arrived Thursday night and that other groups are expected to arrive over the next several days.