530 On this date in 1987, Cleveland's Phil Niekro pitched the Indians to a 9-6 victory, his 314th, over the Detroit Tigers. The win gave himself and his brother, Joe, a major league record 530 combined victories, surpassing Gaylord and Jim Perry.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were arrested on Thursday after police raided home and found narcotics inside.
A California man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
On Tuesday, police released the name of the man who drowned in Lake George over the weekend.
Area residential development giant Rich Schermerhorn is planning a new $5 million two-building, 40-unit apartment complex in Queensbury.
The assistant principal of the Hudson Falls High School is getting ready to transition into a new role this fall.