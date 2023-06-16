1st The Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game when Mets reliever Brooks Raley pitched from the windup rather than the stretch. It was the Yankees' first steal of home in the Subway Series. The Mets have stolen home twice in the series.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press and MLB.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine local residents were among the 238 new state troopers that graduated on Wednesday from the New York State Police Academy.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence at 21 New Pine St. in Queensbury on Tuesday night.
Thomas Hoy, the longtime former CEO of Arrow Financial Corp. and its Glens Falls National Bank subsidiary, died Sunday at the age of 74.
A Northumberland contractor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking payment to install a generator and not completing the work.
At least two people were left homeless with the clothes on their backs after their New Pine Street house in Queensbury burned for two hours on…