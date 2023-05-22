.609 Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has a career batting average of .609 (14 for 23) against the Rockies' Kyle Freeland. He went 1 for 2 against the left-hander on Saturday with a double. Seager returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained eft hamstring.
