1 On this date in 2002, the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, beating Toronto 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The news coming out of local malls is not all doom and gloom as a local business opens a new location inside Aviation Mall.
Two people were arrested on Thursday after police raided home and found narcotics inside.
The assistant principal of the Hudson Falls High School is getting ready to transition into a new role this fall.
A Glens Falls man was arrested after police said he stole over $15k from the Queensbury VFW.
A California man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.