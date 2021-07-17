Stallings' slam carries Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings' grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the stunned New York Mets on Saturday night.

Trailing 6-0, the Pirates scored all their runs in the final two innings – five in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Stallings got his sixth career game-ending RBI. It was the third walk-off slam at PNC Park, which opened in 2001.

J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings.

But it wasn't enough on a miserable day for the Mets, who detailed injuries to star shortstop Francisco Lindor and ace Jacob deGrom before the game.

Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique, and deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness in the latest round of health setbacks for the NL East leaders.

