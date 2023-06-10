The raffle of the vehicle, donated by Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls, raised $50,000 with all 1,000 tickets sold for the first time in the raffle’s history. This is one of the major fundraising efforts for SMSA, supporting many of its operating costs as well as providing tuition assistance for families. Last year, the school offered over $100,000 in tuition support to kindergarten through eighth grade families, according to a news release.