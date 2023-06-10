GLENS FALLS — St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School will hold a picnic Sunday to celebrate graduates, pastors and to announce the winner of a Toyota Rav4.
The raffle of the vehicle, donated by Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls, raised $50,000 with all 1,000 tickets sold for the first time in the raffle’s history. This is one of the major fundraising efforts for SMSA, supporting many of its operating costs as well as providing tuition assistance for families. Last year, the school offered over $100,000 in tuition support to kindergarten through eighth grade families, according to a news release.
Additionally, there will be a celebration making the 10th anniversary year of pastoral service for Fr. Scott Vanderveer, 60 years for Fr. Liam Condon, and an opportunity to introduce the community to Pat Gormley, SMSA’s new principal.
The picnic starts at 12:30 p.m. at the school at 10-12 Church St. with raffle drawing at 1 p.m. and celebration ceremony to follow.