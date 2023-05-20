Squirt May 20, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former South Glens Falls McDonald's destroyed in early morning fire Police responded to a fully involved structure fire in South Glens Falls early Sunday morning. Glens Falls-based Arrow Financial announces leadership shakeup The president and CEO of the bank holding company that owns Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. h… Man accused of forcible touching in Saratoga A man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of giving marijuana to a minor and forcible touching. 42 Degrees closure in Glens Falls coming at the end of May After 13 years of business, 42 Degrees and 42 Degrees Tavern has made the decision to close it's door at 206 Glens Street in Glens Falls. Glens Falls woman faces drug sale charge A Glens Falls woman was arrested Friday for allegedly selling Methamphetamine to police officers in Queensbury.