Spring Training Glance
0 comments
agate

Spring Training Glance

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W;L;Pct.

Toronto;11;6;.647

Oakland;13;8;.619

Texas;12;8;.600

Chicago;10;7;.588

Baltimore;9;7;.563

Tampa Bay;9;7;.563

New York;10;8;.556

Detroit;8;8;.500

Kansas City;9;9;.500

Boston;9;10;.474

Minnesota;7;8;.467

Houston;7;11;.389

Los Angeles;6;10;.375

Cleveland;7;12;.368

Seattle;5;12;.294

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W;L;Pct.

Philadelphia;13;5;.722

Miami;12;5;.706

San Diego;11;5;.688

Milwaukee;10;6;.625

Los Angeles;9;7;.563

Colorado;8;7;.533

San Francisco;9;9;.500

St. Louis;9;9;.500

New York;8;9;.471

Cincinnati;7;8;.467

Arizona;6;9;.400

Atlanta;7;11;.389

Washington;6;10;.375

Chicago;7;12;.368

Pittsburgh;3;14;.176

NOTE: On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced it has suspended the rest of its spring training and will delay the start of its regular season by at least two weeks.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News