Our nearly 11-year-old rescue dog, Bear, was panting away at 6 a.m. Friday morning like he’d just run a marathon. My wife and I were perplexed.

The panting continued for an hour. And then — the reason.

Thunder.

He can feel storms well before they get here, and yes, it was thundering on Feb. 17, two days after Glens Falls broke a temperature record at 59.

This winter has been bizarre.

“I wouldn’t put it in the 2015 category, but it’s definitely the most challenging snowmaking season since 2015,” West Mountain Ski Area co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Friday. “That was the winter that never came.”

Montgomery said there had never been a January here where daytime temperatures didn’t go below 30 degrees, until this year.

But despite the challenges, Montgomery said West is offering really good skiing on nearly all of its trails, including on the popular north side, which opened a couple weeks ago.

He was also psyched to be hosting upwards of 2,000 people for Saturday night’s annual Fire on the Mountain event, and said he’s looking forward to colder temperatures returning next week that will allow snowmaking to resume.

For the Fire on the Mountain event, the band Ten Most Wanted will be playing tunes and fireworks are planned after a torch-lit parade down the mountain.

Despite a lack of natural snow, Gore Mountain Marketing Manager Julia Johnson said visitor numbers and revenue are both up slightly this year over last year, aided in part by a strong Christmas week and from hosting the World University Games.

“But nature has definitely thrown us a curveball, making it difficult for snowmakers,” she said on Friday.

Gore has 84% of its terrain open going into President’s Week and she said ticket sales have been strong for next week. And while people, like me, may not being seeing snow in their yards, she said things look different at Gore.

“We have a thick base from 10 to 34 inches and we’re skiing from the summit to the Ski Bowl,” she said.

Joe Fitzgerald, at Easton’s Willard Mountain, said his snowmaking crew would be back at it Friday night preparing for this weekend’s USSA sanctioned moguls event. He said 85 mostly 14- to 15-year-old moguls skiers from the region have signed up to compete in the two-day event.

Fitzgerald, like the others, said the winter has been a bit cruel, but he said snowmakers have been able to work to keep piecing it together. And he praised local skiers and riders for the support they’ve shown the mountain despite the trying weather times.

“This is probably the warmest winter we’ve seen in I don’t know how many years and we’re doing what we can to keep it together,” he said. “And the good thing about me is I have a different perspective, I only worry about things I can control and I can’t control the weather.”

And both Montgomery and Fitzgerald said that despite the weather, the season hasn’t been that bad revenue-wise.

“It’s not as bad as you would probably assume, but not as good as we would have hoped for weatherwise,” he said. “We have February break week coming up and it’s going to be real cold and there looks like snow in the forecast and that it’ll be a legitimate winter again next week.”

Here’s hoping! And both Bear and I will be fine without any more thunder for a while.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University and may be reached at davent67@gmail.com