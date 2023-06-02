GENEVA, N.Y. — Former Queensbury standout Maddie Montgomery, a senior at William Smith College, has been named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Midfielder of the Year.

Montgomery was also named as Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year, a Liberty League and IWLCA All-Empire Region first-teamer, and a first-team All-American by the IWLCA and USA Lacrosse Magazine this season. She was also a Liberty League All-Academic choice and to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District At-Large team.

Montgomery led the Herons with a team-best 84 goals and 101 points in starting all 22 games. Her 84 goals broke a 35-year-old school single-season record. She finished No. 7 in the nation in Division III in goals scored, and is the third player in program history to record 100 points. She led the team in draw controls with 97 and was second on the team with 17 assists, and had 20 caused turnovers.

For her career, Montgomery finished with 203 goals, 46 assists and 249 points, good for No. 2 all-time in goals scored and fourth in points in program history. She had at least one point in 37 straight games and in 55 of the 57 games she played. She was the 2021 Liberty League Rookie of the Year. Montgomery is the Herons' record-holder for most career draw controls with 246.