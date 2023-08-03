SARATOGA SPRINGS — Cody's Wish is the 1-2 morning-line favorite for the $1 million, Grade I Whitney Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Saturday's 12-race card, which has an unusual first post of 12:35 p.m., includes two other Grade I races — the Test and the Saratoga Derby Invitational. Also offered on Saturday are the Grade III Troy and the ungraded Fasig-Tipton Lure.

The Whitney is a “Win And You’re In” event for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. Cody's Wish has won five straight Grade I races. This will be his first start at nine furlongs since 2021.

“We have reason to believe he could do it,” trainer Bill Mott told NYRA. “He’s come a long way. He was terribly green when we ran him at three in his first few races. He just didn’t know whether to go forward or that sort of thing.”

Also in the field are Zandon (9-2), Charge It (5-1), White Abarrio (6-1), Last Samurai (15-1) and Giant Game (20-1). The Whitney goes off as the 10th race at approximately 5:42 p.m. and will be shown on FOX.

Pretty Mischievous is 9-5 and Maple Leaf Mel is 2-1 for Saturday's Test, which has a $500,000 purse and will be the eighth race.

Friday's card features the Grade II National Museum Hall of Fame stakes and the Grade III Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Oaks Invitational.