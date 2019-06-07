Whitehall's Matthew Redmond had the top overall individual season average in the New York State High School Clay Target League this spring.
Redmond, who also plays baseball for the Railroaders, had an average of 24.60, which also led Conference 4, which Whitehall finished second in behind Byron-Bergen.
Indian Lake won Conference 2, and it had the top two boys and girls in the conference. Joseph Brouthers led the boys with a 22.40 average and Thomas Ross' 21.60 average was second. For the girls, Logan Howe led with an 18.60 and Ruby Lewin had a 15.60.
In Conference 1, Long Lake's Hannah Keller (20.40) placed second, while teammate Annalise Penrose (20.10) was third.
The season ends with the Trap Shooting State Tournament on June 30 at Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club in Cicero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.