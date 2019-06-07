{{featured_button_text}}

Whitehall's Matthew Redmond had the top overall individual season average in the New York State High School Clay Target League this spring.

Redmond, who also plays baseball for the Railroaders, had an average of 24.60, which also led Conference 4, which Whitehall finished second in behind Byron-Bergen.

Indian Lake won Conference 2, and it had the top two boys and girls in the conference. Joseph Brouthers led the boys with a 22.40 average and Thomas Ross' 21.60 average was second. For the girls, Logan Howe led with an 18.60 and Ruby Lewin had a 15.60.

In Conference 1, Long Lake's Hannah Keller (20.40) placed second, while teammate Annalise Penrose (20.10) was third. 

The season ends with the Trap Shooting State Tournament on June 30 at Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club in Cicero.

