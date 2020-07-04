Where Are They Now: In 2001, Whitehall became the first area girls soccer team to win a Sect. II title. Now those players are out in the world, lending a helping hand

There are plenty of wins to reminisce about. Lots of goals. And saves. And plaques.

This was a team that blazed a trail. In 2001, the Whitehall Railroaders became the first girls soccer team from the area to win a Section II title and make it to the state final four.

But when members of that team thought back to that team in interviews during the last couple of weeks, it wasn’t the wins, goals and saves that came up most often.

They remembered the friendships and the teamwork. They talked about the bus trip to the state tournament and community support. They recalled a bond that carried them forward.

“Honestly, it felt like a sisterhood,” said Ashley (Bakerian) Hatton, the goaltender on that team.

“(Coach Ceil) Brandi used to say we’re a special group,” former midfielder Heidi (Terry) Price said. “Once we were on the field, it didn’t matter if we were friends or not, we were teammates. We all got along. We had one goal in mind, and we worked for it.”

Their 2001 season ended with a loss in the state semifinals at Brockport. But the success that eluded them in western New York seems to have found them later in life.