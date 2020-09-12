Where Are They Now: A South High team that was recalled to sectional final

Sometimes it isn’t over when the final horn sounds.
The 1980-81 South Glens Falls boys basketball team has a unique place in Section II history. The Bulldogs and Bishop Scully were called back to replay the Class B final that season after Catskill, which had defeated both teams respectively in the semifinals and final, was found to have an ineligible player.
Back then it seemed the fairest thing to do. These days it would be handled differently. Bishop Scully would be declared the winner and represent the section in state regional play.
“One of the problems was there was no clarity at that time of what to do. It hadn’t been thought of,” said Bill Wetherbee, who was the South High superintendent at the time and is a longtime member of the Section II and State Boys Basketball Committees.
Those interviewed each remembered the details of the Catskill ineligibility a little bit differently, but one thing they’ve collectively never forgotten is how they found out. It was a “where were you when” moment.
“My father was the athletic director at the time,” said Tom Vishneowski, who was a junior that season. “So we’re all in the gymnasium, it might have been nearly a week later, getting ready for baseball practice. My father walks in and says, ‘You’ve got practice tonight at 6.’ We said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he told us the story that Catskill had to declare an ineligible player, so Section II said, ‘Well, you lost to them in the semis, Scully lost to them in the finals, replay the final between you two.’ ”
“We were having a pretty good season overall,” said Dave Clough, then a senior on the team. “We felt we had a good chance of doing well at sectionals, maybe even winning and going to regionals, and then having that kind of ripped from us by Catskill. Then we were done for the year. And then suddenly a week or so later found out that we were back in it.
“I remember Randy Smith, one of our seniors, telling me,” Clough continued. “He came to the house and said, ‘We’re back in sectionals.’ ”
‘Yeah, right!’
‘No, we really are!’
“It wasn’t that long after that we got calls from coach (Mike) Sharrow explaining it all.”
“It was weird,” Rick Potter, then a senior, said. “The way I remember it was I’d gotten home, the phone rings and my father got it. Of course it turned out to be coach Sharrow. So my father hung up and said ‘Get your butt in the car and over to the high school, you’re back in sectionals.’ So we get over there and Sharrow told us the details.”
The effect was the same for the Scully players, like Joe Sise.
“I remember being at baseball practice in the parking lot, and Dutch Howlan, who was also the AD besides being the basketball coach, yelled out (individual names) and said, ‘get over here.’ Then he told us, ‘Catskill got disqualified. You’re playing South Glens Falls in a new final this Saturday.’ All of a sudden the deflated tire — because Catskill had destroyed us — had air in it again,” Sise said.
In the second final, Scully won 57-49. The South High players admitted there probably was some rust on them, but they felt fairly confident.
“It was interesting, a little twist,” Vishneowski said. “What was more exciting was the possibility of making the state tournament, which had just moved to Glens Falls.”
“But Bill Saikal, a 6-foot-10 center of theirs, he was the one guy we couldn’t stop,” Clough said. “We had Bob White at 6-7, I’m 6-8, Vishneowski was 6-5; we had a good-sized lineup, but we had never seen anything like him. He was a true center. He kind of had his way that night.”
Still, with a tall team, Potter, a guard, knew what his role was.
“I was a point guard, shooting guard sometimes, even small forward — it depended on what the team needed against who we were playing. Sharrow’s idea was pound it inside. I probably started half the games and came off the bench the other half,” said Potter, who lives in South Glens Falls.
The novelty of a do-over sectional final was undeniable. Still, without Catskill — which went on to win the next three Section II, Class B finals — to some the game felt like it was missing something.
“I remember (TV reporter) Liz Bishop asking me after that final, ‘What do you think about Catskill not being able to play?’ ” Sise said. “And I thought, ‘Geez, we just won and you’re asking me that?’ But I knew a thing or two about handling interviewers’ questions, so I said something like, ‘Well, that’s unfortunate, but on the bright side it gives us and South Glens Falls a chance to compete for the Section II championship.’ ”
Whether lessons were learned or stayed with the players from that game seems to depend on what uniform they were wearing. The South High players regard it as a story that gets told every so often.
“Most of us joke about it with the Scully guys in the area or our teammates; share a laugh about it,” said Vishneowski, who lives in Saratoga Springs and is an accountant working in Greenwich.
“There were stories that got shared about our game as the one that got away,” said Clough, who went on to play at Champlain College and has lived in South Glens Falls the past 19 years and done a little coaching of various sports.
“It’ll come up once in a while if you run into a classmate,” Potter said. “It was a good time, in general, and I had fun.”
Wetherbee said he didn’t use the game as any kind of life lesson, either, “because it was such an improbable.”
The memories are a bit different to Sise.
“It was such a thrill, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, to have that second chance,” said Sise, an Amsterdam resident who retired as the third-longest tenured state Supreme Court judge in Montgomery County history in 2019 before going into private practice lawyer for Abdella Law Offices in Gloversville. “The lesson we learned is sometimes contests and championships are lost by breaking rules. We learned when everything is over, it may not be over.”
South Glens Falls finished that season with a 22-2 record and ranked 13th in the state. A couple of the players and Wetherbee thought they remembered South High being ranked first in the state for a time in the regular season. That year was the last time a Bulldogs boys basketball team has reached a sectional final.
