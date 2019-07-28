{{featured_button_text}}

MINERVA — Jared Whalen of Keene Valley was the overall winner of Sunday's fourth annual Minerva Heart Health 5K run to benefit the Minerva Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Whalen finished the course in 20:30. Hunter Mulvey of Bakers Mills was the top female runner in 25:45. The race was completed by 135 runners.

