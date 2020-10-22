West finishes first in USA Luge Start Championship

LAKE PLACID — Two-time Olympian Tucker West recorded the fastest start time Monday at the annual USA Luge Start Championship.
West, who lives in Ridgefield, Connecticut, but has been a part-time resident of Assembly Point, won for the record eighth straight time at the new USA Luge indoor refrigerated start complex.
A member of the 2014 and 2018 U.S. Olympic teams, West posted consistent start times of 2.80 and 2.81 seconds for a combined 5.61 seconds.
His eighth victory surpassed retired Julia Clukey’s seven indoor championships.
“It’s been a weird year. It’s been a lonely summer,” said West in a USA Luge press release, referring to the pandemic restrictions. “I’ve been training on my own and socially distanced. I haven’t quite made it back into the (USOPC) training center yet, so I’ve been doing all of my training here lifting and doing starts. I took it the same way I do most summers. I try to focus on myself and improving with each start. I’m happy with the results today. There’s still more work to do, but overall, I’m just excited to get the season started.”
West edged out Jonny Gustafson of Massena, who recorded a pair of runs timed in 5.66 seconds.
