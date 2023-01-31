Wednesday's sports schedule

Wednesday's high school sports schedule:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adirondack League
Argyle at North Warren, 7 p.m.
Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 7 p.m.
Granville at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Salem, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.
Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Tamarac, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Chazy at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league
Stillwater at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Queensbury at La Salle Institute, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem at Adirondack Rivermen, 6:15 p.m.