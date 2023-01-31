 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's sports schedule

Wednesday's high school sports schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adirondack League

Argyle at North Warren, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 7 p.m.

Granville at Corinth, 7 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Salem, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.

Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Tamarac, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Chazy at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league

Stillwater at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Queensbury at La Salle Institute, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem at Adirondack Rivermen, 6:15 p.m.

