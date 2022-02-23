Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard

Wednesday's scores:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Fonda 68, Catskill 47
Ichabod Crane 54, Albany Academy 42
Mechanicville 46, Broadalbin-Perth 29
Schalmont 66, Tamarac 35
Class C Quarterfinals
Corinth 46, Maple Hill 37
Duanesburg 62, Cambridge 29
Greenwich 78, Chatham 20
Berne-Knox 55, Schoharie 42
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Lansingburgh 62, Queensbury 57
Averill Park 76, Mohonasen 45
Gloversville 56, Burnt Hills 42
Scotia 53, South High 44
Class B Opening Round
Tamarac 89, Schalmont 57
Class D Opening Round
Fort Ann 68, Salem 50
Hartford 72, Fort Edward 57
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinals
Shenendehowa 5, Mohawks 1
Adirondack 6, Saratoga 2
BRACKETS: Sectional boys and girls basketball
Class AA Boys Basketball
Class A Boys Basketball
Class B Boys Basketball
Class CC Boys Basketball
Class C Boys Basketball
Class D Boys Basketball
Section VII Boys Basketball
Class AA Girls Basketball
Class A Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball
Class C Girls Basketball
Class D Girls Basketball
Section VII Girls Basketball
The updated high school sports playoff schedule for the next two weeks.
