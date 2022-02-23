 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and brackets from sectional playoffs series
Wednesday's scores:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

Fonda 68, Catskill 47 

Ichabod Crane 54, Albany Academy 42

Mechanicville 46, Broadalbin-Perth 29

Schalmont 66, Tamarac 35

Class C Quarterfinals

Corinth 46, Maple Hill 37

Duanesburg 62, Cambridge 29

Greenwich 78, Chatham 20

Berne-Knox 55, Schoharie 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Lansingburgh 62, Queensbury 57

Averill Park 76, Mohonasen 45

Gloversville 56, Burnt Hills 42

Scotia 53, South High 44

Class B Opening Round

Tamarac 89, Schalmont 57

Class D Opening Round

Fort Ann 68, Salem 50

Hartford 72, Fort Edward 57

ICE HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Division I Quarterfinals

Shenendehowa 5, Mohawks 1

Adirondack 6, Saratoga 2

