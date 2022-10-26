 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard (Completed)

Wednesday’s playoff scores:

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

South Glens Falls 5, Queensbury 3

Burnt Hills 7, Scotia 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class CC Semifinals

Greenwich 1, Lake George 1 (Greenwich advances on PKs)

Voorheesville 2, Stillwater 0

Class C Semifinals

St. Johnsville 1, Bolton-Warrensburg 0 (OT)

Waterford 9, Berne-Knox 0

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Averill Park 0, Queensbury 0 (Averill Park advances on PKs)

Columbia 3, La Salle 1

Class D Semifinals

Northville 6, Hartford 0

Loudonville Christian 4, Mekeel Christian 3

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Troy 3, Scotia 0

Class C Opening Round

Stillwater 3, Chatham 0

Tamarac 3, Taconic Hills 0

Voorheesville 3, Corinth 0

Mayfield 3, Mechanicville 1

Greenville 3, Watervliet-Heatly 0

Catskill 3, Schuylerville 2

Class D Opening Round

Hartford 3, Fort Edward 1

