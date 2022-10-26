Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard (Completed)

Wednesday’s playoff scores:
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
South Glens Falls 5, Queensbury 3
Burnt Hills 7, Scotia 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class CC Semifinals
Greenwich 1, Lake George 1 (Greenwich advances on PKs)
Voorheesville 2, Stillwater 0
Class C Semifinals
St. Johnsville 1, Bolton-Warrensburg 0 (OT)
Waterford 9, Berne-Knox 0
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Averill Park 0, Queensbury 0 (Averill Park advances on PKs)
Columbia 3, La Salle 1
Class D Semifinals
Northville 6, Hartford 0
Loudonville Christian 4, Mekeel Christian 3
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Troy 3, Scotia 0
Class C Opening Round
Stillwater 3, Chatham 0
Tamarac 3, Taconic Hills 0
Voorheesville 3, Corinth 0
Mayfield 3, Mechanicville 1
Greenville 3, Watervliet-Heatly 0
Catskill 3, Schuylerville 2
Class D Opening Round
Hartford 3, Fort Edward 1
The day-by-day schedule of high school sectional playoff games for the next week, updated daily.