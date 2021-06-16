Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Wednesday's Sectional playoff scores:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane 3, Tamarac 0
Class C Final
Chatham 4, Lake George 1
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Final
Canajoharie 7, Lake George 6
