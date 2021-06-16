 Skip to main content
Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)
Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Wednesday's Sectional playoff scores:

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane 3, Tamarac 0

Class C Final

Chatham 4, Lake George 1

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Final

Canajoharie 7, Lake George 6

