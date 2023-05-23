Wednesday's games:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane vs. Cohoes, 4 p.m.
Class AA Final
Game 1: Shenendehowa vs. Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Lake Placid vs. Crown Point at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at Schuylerville)
Class D Final
Cohoes vs. Schuylerville, 5:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Saratoga vs. Shaker, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Schroon-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Group 1 Sectionals
at Colonie, 4 p.m.
Group 2 Sectionals
at Averill Park, 4 p.m.