Wednesday's playoff schedule

The schedule for Wednesday's Section II playoff events:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Bethlehem at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Niskayuna at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Burnt Hills at South Glens Falls, 4 p.m.
Gloversville at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Queensbury at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Broadalbin-Perth at Schalmont, 4 p.m.
Cohoes at Tamarac, 4 p.m.
Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.
Ravena at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Hudson at Fonda, 4 p.m.
Class CC Opening Round
Hoosic Valley vs. Salem-Cambridge at Salem, 4 p.m.
Stillwater at Granville, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Middleburgh at Fort Plain, 4 p.m.
Waterford at Schoharie, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Opening Round
Berlin-New Lebanon at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Duanesburg at Berne-Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Granville at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Mayfield at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Galway at Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Canajoharie at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinal
Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Chazy at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Championship
at Central Park, Schenectady
Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 4 p.m.
Class A Championship
at Central Park, Schenectady
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Class B Championship
at Central Park, Schenectady
Glens Falls vs. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Class C-D Championship
at Shaker High School
Lake George vs. Maple Hill, 4 p.m.