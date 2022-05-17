 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's playoff schedule

The schedule for Wednesday's Section II playoff events:

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Bethlehem at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Niskayuna at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Burnt Hills at South Glens Falls, 4 p.m.

Gloversville at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Queensbury at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Broadalbin-Perth at Schalmont, 4 p.m.

Cohoes at Tamarac, 4 p.m.

Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.

Ravena at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Hudson at Fonda, 4 p.m.

Class CC Opening Round

Hoosic Valley vs. Salem-Cambridge at Salem, 4 p.m.

Stillwater at Granville, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Middleburgh at Fort Plain, 4 p.m.

Waterford at Schoharie, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Opening Round

Berlin-New Lebanon at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Duanesburg at Berne-Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Granville at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Mayfield at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Galway at Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Canajoharie at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinal

Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Chazy at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Section II Tournament

Class AA Championship

at Central Park, Schenectady

Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 4 p.m.

Class A Championship

at Central Park, Schenectady

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.

Class B Championship

at Central Park, Schenectady

Glens Falls vs. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Class C-D Championship

at Shaker High School

Lake George vs. Maple Hill, 4 p.m.

