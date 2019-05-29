{{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Bethlehem 9, Guilderland 7

Class A Quarterfinals

South High 7, Lansingburgh 3

Scotia 2, Mohonasen 1

Ballston Spa 7, Amsterdam 0

Class B Quarterfinals

Schuylerville 2, Glens Falls 0

Class C Quarterfinals

Lake George 10, Hoosick Falls 0

Class D Quarterfinals

Germantown 5, Heatly 4

Salem 15, North Warren 0

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Hartford-Fort Edward 11, Germantown 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments