SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Bethlehem 9, Guilderland 7
Class A Quarterfinals
South High 7, Lansingburgh 3
Scotia 2, Mohonasen 1
Ballston Spa 7, Amsterdam 0
Class B Quarterfinals
Schuylerville 2, Glens Falls 0
Class C Quarterfinals
Lake George 10, Hoosick Falls 0
Class D Quarterfinals
Germantown 5, Heatly 4
Salem 15, North Warren 0
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Hartford-Fort Edward 11, Germantown 3
