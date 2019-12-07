Paul Bricoccoli Jr. is certainly rooting for Joseph Girard III, and not just because he’s a former Glens Falls athlete.
Bricoccoli is one of the owners of The Bullpen sports pub in downtown Glens Falls, which has been a popular spot for fans to watch Girard play for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
“Not only am I happy as a Glens Falls alumnus and former athlete, but as a local businessman, he’s been a cash cow for us,” Bricoccoli said. “Everybody knows when he’s playing. We’ve had pretty good crowds for Saturday afternoon games.”
Girard, a freshman at Syracuse, has been starting at point guard for the Orange since the third game of the season. That has only fueled interest in Syracuse men’s basketball in the Glens Falls area.
“This has been wonderful — I’ve been impressed with the interest from all age groups in what he’s doing,” said Dan Girard, owner of the Lawrence Street Tavern and a second cousin of Joseph Girard III. “It gives you a signature as a business. Our friends at The Bullpen, Talk of the Town, Sully’s, everybody’s promoting his games.”
They are just some of the local pubs or sports-themed restaurants showing Syracuse games on many of their screens. The Lawrence Street Tavern often has Syracuse flags displayed outside on game days, and advertises Syracuse games on its Facebook page.
“The VFW next to me has a 75-inch screen and a big space,” Dan Girard said, referring to VFW Post 2475 on Cooper Street. “We’re very close with them, and if we aren’t able to stream a game, we go over there.”
The local taverns and restaurants often get a boost in traffic whenever Girard is playing, especially on weekends.
“He has an impact on our business,” said Rion Incarmona, an assistant manager at O’Toole’s, a restaurant and sports pub in Queensbury. “I would say we get more families that watched him in high school.”
Incarmona said O’Toole’s has 62 total screens, and roughly half were tuned in to the Syracuse-Iowa game on Tuesday night. Not everyone was watching the game, however. The crowd was also sparse at The Bullpen on a night when the Orange were playing on ESPN2 and competing with the Glens Falls/Hudson Falls boys basketball game.
“If it’s on a channel that’s not regularly playing, we’ll get a lot more people in,” she said. “(Joseph Girard has) come in with his family and friends, I’ve waited on him plenty of times.”
“If it’s on Direct TV or regular TV, a lot of people will stay home and watch,” Dan Girard said. “But if it’s a big game, people want to be around other people so they can cheer together.”
Tyler Herrick, the general manager of the Queensbury Hotel, said there has been an uptick in business at the hotel’s Fenimore’s Pub, as well. As a board member of the Glens Falls High School Foundation, Herrick is helping to plan a fundraising event in January for the foundation’s scholarships involving a Syracuse game.
“With this whole JG3 phenomenon, we’re planning an event at the Queensbury to show a Saturday Syracuse game on a 10- or 12-foot screen in the ballroom,” Herrick said. The tentative date is Jan. 11.
Bricoccoli said he bought a laptop last year specifically to be able to live stream Glens Falls’ games in the state football and basketball playoffs.
Since then, The Bullpen purchased streaming packages to show Syracuse’s exhibition games in Italy in August, and ACC Network Plus to show Orange games during the regular season.
“We’re able to stream all of his games if they’re not on a network,” Bricoccoli said. “We just plug a laptop into the wall and we can show the games on any of our TVs. I bought the package to show his games when he was playing in Italy. I had people there in the middle of the day to watch him. We’ve had his whole family in to watch.
“The one game I couldn’t stream, people were up in arms about,” Bricoccoli added.
Dan Girard said he’s been blown away by how the area has responded to JG3 Mania, just as it did when Jimmer Fredette was starring at BYU a decade ago.
“This city is so responsive to this whole phenomenon, like it was with Jimmer,” Dan Girard said. “It’s good to see it come around again. The way the (Glens Falls) team came back to play in the Federation Tournament, the economic engine that he’s created has been something.
“He’s getting playing time, so there’s all that euphoria surrounding that,” he added. “And (Syracuse) having a good game (Saturday) will give them a boost again.”
