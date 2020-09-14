Wasaren postpones fall sports; Adirondack voting; Foothills may go forward

The Wasaren League shifted its entire fall sports season to early spring of 2021 on Monday because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The league plans to hold its fall sports during the “Fall II season” that was announced last week by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. The Fall II season will be slotted between the winter and regular spring sports, with a window of March 1 to the first week of May.
The Adirondack League and Foothills Council are expected to make decisions about fall sports in the next two days.
Foothills Council president Steve Nolan of Amsterdam said Monday night he’s “95 percent” sure the league will go ahead with most or all of its varsity fall sports, aside from football and volleyball. The league will meet Tuesday morning to finalize plans.
The Adirondack League is voting school-by-school on whether to play now or postpone the fall season. Schools have been told to inform the league of their decision by Wednesday morning.
The Whitehall Board of Education met Monday and voted to opt out of playing sports during the fall. Hadley-Luzerne athletic director Gary Wilson, however, said his school has voted to play sports.
These decisions are being made in the wake of moves made at the state and Section II level regarding sports during the coronavirus pandemic. The NYSPHSAA decided to delay football and volleyball state-wide until the early spring, but left it up to individual sections and leagues whether to play low- and moderate-risk sports — soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming — during the fall.
Section II later announced that it was canceling fall championships, but left it up to individual leagues whether to play low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall.
A Wasaren League press release on Monday said: “Significant discussions took place considering the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, contact tracing, transportation, scheduling and the safe management of sporting events. The superintendents agreed that the focus in September and October should be on the safe and healthy reopening of schools.”
Athletic directors and superintendents have been grappling with a number of issues when discussing whether to play sports. There is concern with funding issues, with having enough buses available and with having enough personnel to enforce the many restrictions that came from the state. There is also concern about some of the coronavirus regulations and how they might be enforced.
Cambridge athletic director Deb Lauver said the lack of sports would be tough on students, but the challenges for schools were just too daunting.
“It’s going to be very hard (for students), but with the rules that were laid out for us to be in school, it would have been very difficult to also do athletics,” she said.
Also Monday, the Western Athletic Conference announced that it is moving soccer to the Fall II season, but will go forward this fall with golf and cross country, both considered low-risk sports. The Suburban Council has decided to move forward with varsity and JV sports, though not every school will play every sport.
