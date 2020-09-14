Wasaren postpones fall sports; Adirondack voting; Foothills may go forward

Section II announced last week that it was canceling fall championships, but left it up to individual leagues whether to play low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall.

A Wasaren League press release on Monday said: "Significant discussions took place considering the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, contact tracing, transportation, scheduling and the safe management of sporting events. The superintendents agreed that the focus in September and October should be on the safe and healthy reopening of schools."

Athletic directors and superintendents have been grappling with a number of issues when discussing whether to play sports. There is concern with funding issues, with having enough buses available and with having enough personnel to enforce the many restrictions that came from the state. There is also concern about some of the regulations and how they might be enforced.

Cambridge athletic director Deb Lauver said lack of sports would be tough on students, but the challenges for schools were just too daunting.

"It's going to be very hard (for students), but with the rules that were laid out for us to be in school, it would have been very difficult to also do athletics," she said.

Also Monday, the Western Athletic Conference announced that it is moving soccer to the Fall II season, but will go forward this fall with golf and cross country, both considered low-risk sports.

