Wasaren League moves all fall sports to early spring

The Wasaren League moved its entire fall sports to early spring of 2021 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The league plans to contest its fall sports during the "Fall II season" that was announced last week by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. The Fall II season will be slotted between the winter and normal spring sports, with a window of March 1 to the first week of May, though an end date is up to individual sections.

The Adirondack League and Foothills Council are expected to make decisions about fall sports in the coming days. The Whitehall Board of Education met Monday and voted to opt out of playing sports during the fall. All league schools will be voting on the matter, according to an audio of the meeting.

Football and volleyball, both considered "high-risk sports" by the state Department of Health, were moved to the Fall II season by NYSPHSAA last week. Other fall sports — soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf, girls tennis and girls swimming — are considered low- or moderate-risk sports were allowed to proceed if sections and leagues approved it.

Section II announced last week that it was canceling fall championships, but would leave it up to individual leagues whether to play those low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall.