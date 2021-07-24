Warrensburg sweeps TCML softball doubleheader

WARRENSBURG 14, ADIRONDACK 2
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Adirondack 010 01; — 2 2 1
Warrensburg 554 0x; — 14 8 1
WP — Hope Sherman. LP — Addison Swan, 0-9. 2B — Zailey Baker (W), Madison Goodspeed (W).
Adirondack highlights: Memphis Facey 1-1, run, BB, Gabrielle Smith 1-1, Katelin McNally RBI.
Warrensburg highlights: Zailey Baker 3-3, 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBI, Payton Castro 1-1, RBI, BB, Madison Goodspeed 2-3, 2B, 2 runs.
Records: Adirondack 0-11. Warrensburg 7-2.
Notes: Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday (a suspended game from Monday).
WARRENSBURG 11, ADIRONDACK 2
League: Tri-County Middle League
Warrensburg 105 14; — 11 11 0
Adirondack 200 00; — 2 3 2
WP — Alexis Brodie. LP — Gabrielle Smith, 0-2. 2B — Serenity Wood (W), Leigha Barnaby (W), Zailey Baker (W) 2. 3B — Leigha Barnaby (W).
Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barnaby 2-4, 3B, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Zailey Baker 3-4, 2 2B, 2 runs, RBI, Serenity Wood 3-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI, Alexis Brodie 2-3, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, Amber Kenyon 1-2, run.
Adirondack highlights: Lily Warrington 1-1, run, RBI, BB, Gianna Tucci 1-2, Katelin McNally 1-2.
Records: Warrensburg 8-2. Adirondack 0-11.
Notes: Game 2 of a Thursday doubleheader. Adirondack pulled out to their first lead of the entire season in the 1st inning off of a Lily Warrington single. Warrensburg took the lead with a 5-spot in the third inning that Adirondack could not even up.