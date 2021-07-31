Warrensburg makes TCML final

WARRENSBURG 27, ADIRONDACK 0
League: TCML Softball
Adirondack 000 00 — 0 4 6
Warrensburg 698 4x — 27 24 1
WP — Hope Sherman. LP — Addison Swan (0-11). 2B — Zailey Baker (Warr), Karla Sherman (Warr) 2, Maddie Monahan (Warr). 3B — Laci Bruno (Adir), Maddie Monahan (Warr), Hope Sherman (Warr) 2. HR — Leigha Barnaby (Warr).
Adirondack highlights: Laci Bruno 1-1, 3B, BB, Memphis Facey 1-2, K, Ruth Brior 1-2, Addison Swan 1-1.
Warrensburg highlights: Zailey Baker 4-4, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBIs, Leigha Barnarby 2-6, GS, 4 RBIs, K, Maddie Monahan 5-5, 3B, 2B, 4 R, 5 RBIs, Hope Sherman 5-5, 2 3B, 5 R, 5 RBIs, Karla Sherman 2-3, 2 2B, 3 R, HBP.
Records: Adirondack 0-13. Warrensburg 11-2.
Notes: In this TCML Softball semifinal game, Warrensburg jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and dominated. Warrensburg’s bats capitalized on 24 hits against Adirondack’s pitching, including a grand slam by Leigha Barnaby, two triples from Hope Sherman and extra-base hits from Maddie Monahan, Zailey Baker and others. For Adirondack, Laci Bruno led off the game with a triple, but Adirondack could not muster up much else. No. 1-seeded Warrensburg moves on to host third-seeded Hartford Monday night in Warrensburg for the TCML Softball Championship.