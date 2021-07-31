Warrensburg makes TCML final

Notes: In this TCML Softball semifinal game, Warrensburg jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and dominated. Warrensburg’s bats capitalized on 24 hits against Adirondack’s pitching, including a grand slam by Leigha Barnaby, two triples from Hope Sherman and extra-base hits from Maddie Monahan, Zailey Baker and others. For Adirondack, Laci Bruno led off the game with a triple, but Adirondack could not muster up much else. No. 1-seeded Warrensburg moves on to host third-seeded Hartford Monday night in Warrensburg for the TCML Softball Championship.