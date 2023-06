Louis Lang earned the win with two perfect innings as Warrensburg defeated Granville 29-0 in Tri-County Middle League baseball.

Will Helms pitched a scoreless third inning. Jace Hubert pitched a scoreless fourth and Cody Bacon pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Owen Jones had two hits and scored three runs. Caleb Remington went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double.