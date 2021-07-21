Walks, errors cost Glens Falls Dragons again in loss to Oneonta

ONEONTA — Once again, the Glens Falls Dragons paid dearly for walks.

The Dragons had led 3-1 through 6 1/2 innings Wednesday night, thanks to the pitching of RPI's Chris Grome.

However, the bullpen struggled again. Two walks, two throwing errors and a bloop single turned the tables in the seventh inning as the Oneonta Outlaws came away with a 4-3 PGCBL victory over Glens Falls.

The loss — the 14th in a row for the Dragons (7-29) — spoiled a solid effort by Grome, a lefty who struck out eight and was in command for five innings.

Cole Durkan had two hits and three stolen bases for Glens Falls, while Jack Stolper, Nick Winslow and Cam Collett each had an RBI single.

The Dragons are scheduled to play Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Amsterdam.

