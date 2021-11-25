Utica College's Sabrina Whitehouse named All-Region

UTICA — Former Greenwich standout Sabrina Whitehouse, a graduate student at Utica College, has been named first-team All-Region in Division III field hockey.

Whitehouse wrapped up her career ranked fourth in program history with 106 points, fifth in career assists with 24 and sixth in goals with 41.

She was a five-time All-Empire 8 selection, twice earning first-team honors. Whitehouse led the conference in goals with 20, despite missing three games. She led the conference with 2.81 points per game.

Glens Falls graduate Kennedy Guy was Utica College's representative on the Empire 8's Sportswomen of the Year team.

The Pioneers recently completed a 10-9 season with a 3-0 loss to St. John Fisher in the Empire 8 championship game.

Former Queensbury standout Megan Chamberlain, Utica's senior goalie, finished with nine saves in that Nov. 6 loss. She had a goals-against average of 2.80 and 120 saves for the season.

