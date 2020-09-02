 Skip to main content
USA Luge to have slider search in Queensbury
USA Luge's White Castle Slider Search will have three clinics on Sept. 12 in Queensbury.

Featuring a sled on wheels, the free clinics will take place in the parking lot of Great Escape, from 9-11 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. It's open to boys and girls ages 9-13. Each participant receives a complimentary T-shirt.

Due to coronavirus protocols, each of these sessions will be limited to 10 children to accommodate social distancing. Pre-event registration is mandatory and can be completed by calling 1-800-USA-LUGE, or by logging on to https://www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search.

A strict policy of six-feet social distancing will be in effect and wearing of face masks is mandatory. All sleds, helmets and registration items (pens, clip boards, tables, etc.) will be disinfected after each use with OSHA recommended cleaning products. USA Luge will provide hand sanitizer for all participants, and attendees are restricted to two adults per youth.

Once the participants master the ability to maneuver the sled in both directions, they will then slide from the White Castle USA Luge ramp onto the road surface to negotiate a shallow, gentle cone course.

