UPDATED: Guidelines released for fall high school sports events

Guidelines for playing sports during the coronavirus pandemic were released Friday night by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
The online packet includes 41 pages of NYSPHSAA guidelines and eight pages of supporting letters from the State Education Department. But there are still many unanswered questions about playing sports this fall.
The state has given the go-ahead for low- and moderate-risk sports (soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming, golf and field hockey) to begin practice, and later play games, starting Sept. 21. Football and volleyball can begin practice on that date, but those sports are not yet cleared to play games. Only two spectators per player are allowed to attend competitions.
The NYSPHSAA guidelines offer a detailed list of tasks for school officials regarding practices and games, including some of the following:
- Face coverings must be worn by participants during competition "unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity."
- Coaches, trainers and other individuals must wear face coverings.
- In-game officials are not responsible for monitoring coronavirus-related concerns on the sidelines, such as social distancing.
- Health screenings, including temperature checks, are mandated.
- No hugging, high fives, hand shakes or fist bumps are allowed.
There are a host of issues that athletic directors and other officials are asked to address when hosting an event. They include bench locations, cleaning of equipment, handling of paperwork, setting up hand hygiene stations and having proper entry and exit points.
There are also guidelines for each specific sport, including the following:
- Cross country is asked to consider using staggered starts, with runners starting at least one minute apart.
- In soccer, a mandatory two-minute hydration/mask break will be taken in the middle of each half.
- Also in soccer, drop balls are replaced by an indirect kick.
- No sport-specific guidelines were issued for football and volleyball, which are not yet allowed to hold games.
Athletic directors still have a mountain of work ahead as they prepare for the fall season.
"I'm willing to do everything in my power to make it happen," Fort Ann's Jason Humiston said. "There's just a lot of obstacles in the way."
It remains uncertain if any school districts will decide not to offer sports this fall. It's also uncertain how many student-athletes will choose to play under these circumstances.
To further complicate matters, school districts are struggling with a temporary withholding of 20 percent of their state aid.
"We've got to digest what was given to us, see if it's something we can adhere to, see if it's something our kids can have a good experience through, and go from there," Greenwich athletic director Kevin Collins said.
"It's certainly going to be a challenge," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said, "however, based on conversations with our superintendent, we're committed to doing everything we can to bring opportunities to our student-athletes, provided we can do it in a safe environment."
Some of the advice given in Friday's NYSPHSAA document leaves room for interpretation. For instance, the directive that face masks be worn "unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity," does not indicate whether that's an individual decision for each player. Athletic directors contacted for this story were uncertain of the answer.
Keys said his school might ask the county health department for guidance on such issues.
