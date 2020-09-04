UPDATED: Guidelines released for fall high school sports events

"We've got to digest what was given to us, see if it's something we can adhere to, see if it's something our kids can have a good experience through, and go from there," Greenwich athletic director Kevin Collins said.

"It's certainly going to be a challenge," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said, "however, based on conversations with our superintendent, we're committed to doing everything we can to bring opportunities to our student-athletes, provided we can do it in a safe environment."

Some of the advice given in Friday's NYSPHSAA document leaves room for interpretation. For instance, the directive that face masks be worn "unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity," does not indicate whether that's an individual decision for each player. Athletic directors contacted for this story were uncertain of the answer.

Keys said his school might ask the county health department for guidance on such issues.

Click here for the full NYSPHSAA document.

